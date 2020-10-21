Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:51 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The country on Tuesday reported 18 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,380 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at
5,699 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 391,586.
Some 13,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 106 labs across the country. With this, 21,92,325 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 10.14 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.86 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
In the past 24 hours, 1,541 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 307,141 with a 78.44 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased of Tuesday, 14 were men and four were women. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one in Khulna, and two in Rangpur.
All of them died in different hospitals across the country.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,385 of the total deceased were men, and 1,314 were women.
So far, 2,920 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,141 in Chattogram, 365 in Rajshahi, 458 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 240 in Sylhet, 259 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the number of new Covid-19 infections around the world continues to increase, passing the grim milestone of 40 million as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). 
Besides, over 1.1 million fatalities were recorded globally as the virus continues to ravage the world.
The total number of cases in the US, India and Brazil combined accounted for more than half of the global cases.




The U.S. leads the world with over 8.2 million confirmed cases, with over 220,000 deaths.
India and Brazil have also been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 7.5 million and 5.2 million cases and around 154,176 and 114,610 deaths respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended cop Titu arrested, remanded
Bottle-fed babies ingest ‘millions’ of microplastics: Study
C-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected in 24 hours
Realtor cutting hills illegally for multi-storied twin towers
C-19 certificates: Health Ministry nominates 10 private labs
College girl gang raped in Tangail
Rangamati girl gang raped in Feni
30 officials to go abroad for lessons on drying fish


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft