C-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected in 24 hours





With the new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at

5,699 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 391,586.

Some 13,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 106 labs across the country. With this, 21,92,325 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 10.14 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.86 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,541 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 307,141 with a 78.44 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 14 were men and four were women. Moreover, 12 of them were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one in Khulna, and two in Rangpur.

All of them died in different hospitals across the country.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,385 of the total deceased were men, and 1,314 were women.

So far, 2,920 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,141 in Chattogram, 365 in Rajshahi, 458 in Khulna, 197 in Barishal, 240 in Sylhet, 259 in Rangpur and 119 in Mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the number of new Covid-19 infections around the world continues to increase, passing the grim milestone of 40 million as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, over 1.1 million fatalities were recorded globally as the virus continues to ravage the world.

The total number of cases in the US, India and Brazil combined accounted for more than half of the global cases.









The U.S. leads the world with over 8.2 million confirmed cases, with over 220,000 deaths.

India and Brazil have also been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 7.5 million and 5.2 million cases and around 154,176 and 114,610 deaths respectively.



