Realtor cutting hills illegally for multi-storied twin towers





According to Department of Environment (DoE) sources, Sanmar Properties Limited razed some hills near Bangladesh Forest Research Institute in Chattogram in Sholoshahar area for a twin multi-storey apartment block project.

DoE sources said, nearly one hundred trees had been felled to make space for the project 'Sanmar Knightsbridge at Duncan Hills' which is in progress without the legal and proper approval from the Department of Environment (DoE) of Chattogram.

Locals alleged that the real estate company engaged its excavator and dumper truck to cut the hills at night. A large part of it has been cleared for the project.

Meanwhile, the DoE of Chattogram (metro) directed the Sanmar Properties to stop their work and issued a notice on October 5, asking its director to explain why legal action won't be taken against them. Mia Mahmudul Haque, Deputy Director of DoE, Chattogram (metro), told the Daily Observer that Sanmar Properties applied to secure approval for building retention wall for the project in December last year.

DoE asked them to get approval from Hill Management Committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram in a letter sent to them on March 10 this year and submit it to DoE, he said.

The company has not yet responded to their letter, he said, adding that DoE gave them another reminder on August 31 this year.

But before getting approval, Sanmar Properties started cutting hills illegally. They have already felled nearly 100 trees there, he added.

The tree cutting took place on the hills and hill slope, which may end up impacting the binding capacity of soil. It could even prompt a massive landslide there in case of downpour, he said.

"As they did not comply with our instruction, we issued them a notice, asking them to stop the work and appear at DoE office on October 18 for a hearing," the Deputy Director said.









But the hearing on October 18 could not be held as the Director of DoE M Nurullah Nuri was ill. He hoped that on October 25 next the hearing would be held if Nuri could recover from his illness, he said.

Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 (amended in 2000) clearly states that cutting hills without having approval from the environment authorities is strictly prohibited.



