C-19 certificates: Health Ministry nominates 10 private labs

The government on Tuesday selected ten private organisations in Dhaka city for issuing coronavirus infection-free certificates.Any outgoing passenger with Covid-19 negative certificate from these labs will be permitted at all air,land and seaports in the country to go to any overseas destination, said a circular signed by Bilkis Begum, deputy secretary of the health services division of the ministry.The nominated RT-PCR labs are- International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics, Labaid hospital Limited (Dhanmondi), Universal Medical College Hospital Limited, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi), Popular Diagnostic Centre Limited (Dhanmondi), Square Hospitals Limited, Evercare Hospital (Bashundhara), Praava diagnostic (Banani), United Hospital Limited (Gulshan).According to the circular, ports have been requested to allow people to travel upon providing their Covid-free certificates issued by the aforementioned RT-PCR labs.