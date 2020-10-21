College girl gang raped in Tangail





According to the victim, Shafikul Islam, Enamul, Jalal, Abdul Khalek and Altab of the area used to sexually harass her on her way back home from college regularly.

On Monday evening, they allegedly kidnapped her from Mohanpur Bazar area and took her to Shafikul's house.

Later, the five men reportedly raped her in turn and left her injured near Mohanpur river terminal on Thursday morning.

Dr Md Kamruzzaman, on-duty doctor at the emergency unit of Tangail General Hospital said the girl got admitted to the hospital on Tuesday noon for treatment,

He said: "Several bruise marks were found on the girl's body. But whether it is the result of rape or not will be known after a proper check-up."















