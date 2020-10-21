Video
Rangamati girl gang raped in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

FENI, Oct 20: An ethnic minority girl, who came to Feni from Rangamati to visit her friend, has reportedly been violated by two men in BSCIC Industrial Area of the district.
Police, however, arrested Md Riyadh, 26, a rickshaw-puller, hailing from Laxmipur; and Chhoton Chandra Shil, 22, a saloon employee, from Chattogram, on Monday night on charges of raping the girl.
They were arrested from Dewanganj area in Feni town. Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge (operation) of Feni Model Police Station, said the girl filed a case on Monday noon.
The victim girl was taken to Feni General Hospital on Monday afternoon for medical test, said OC Alamgir Alam of the police station.
According to the case statement, the teenage girl came to her friend's house in Feni from Khagrachhari on Sunday night. She hired a rickshaw around 11:00pm after getting down from a bus.
After moving different places, the rickshaw-puller reached in front of a decoration shop in Dewanganj Muktar Bari area around 2:00am and raped the girl there.
The rickshaw-puller took her to Kathbella area near Salauddin intersection and left   her there.  Then, Chhotan took her to a shop on the road to Fatehpur near Dewanganj assuring her of sending to her friend's house. Later, he also violated her there.
When they reached BSCIC road, a patrol team of police obstructed them over suspicious movement. During interrogation, the girl informed police about the rape incidents.
Later, police detained Chhoton and took her to Feni Model Police Station. Following the statement of the victim, they (police) also arrested the rickshaw-puller.


