Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:51 AM
30 officials to go abroad for lessons on drying fish

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mohammad Zakaria

Some 30 officials are set to go abroad for taking lessons on processing of dry fish for increasing its production in the country.
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) has taken up a project titled 'Establishing Dry Fish Production Industry in Cox's Bazar' which has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval.
However, the officials of BFDC will go to countries like Japan, France, Germany and Iceland at a cost of Tk 1.70 crore. Another training programme would be held in
the country on the issue which will cost the exchequer Tk 1.21 crore.
These four countries have moved ahead in dry fish production and its processing compared to the rest of the world. 
However, the Planning Commission observed that the cost of any foreign training based projects should be reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic. The government has already issued a circular to reduce the cost of all development project.
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Planning Commission will hold a meeting with the BFDC soon. The project will be finalised at the meeting and will be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a senior official of the Planning Commission told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The project cost is estimated at Tk 200.30 crore which will be implemented by BFDC within December 2023.
On the matter, Manager (Planning) of BFDC Md Shamsuzzaman said, "We have decided to increase dried fish production and processing. In this regard, 30 of our officials will to abroad for learning the proper way to learn the production and processing of dry fish. They will also learn about the use of standard machineries in dry fish production." 
Meanwhile, Bangladesh now meets 70 per cent of its demand for dried fish from imports. The local production and supply of dried fish, widely known as shutki, which is a delicacy on the menu of many people, has been on the decline over the past few years despite its growing demand.
The local supply has fallen due to various adversities, including difference in prices of local and imported dried fish and lack of profit margin, according to industry insiders.
To meet the demand, dried fish are being imported from different countries and the import volume is increasing every year.
According to the data of National Board of Revenue (NBR), dried fish worth Tk 234.204 crore was imported from abroad during FY 2018-2019 while the import amount was worth Tk 177.742 crore in FY2017-2018.
On the other hand, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data shows that dried fish worth Tk 26.628 crore was exported in FY 2018-2019 and Tk 38.429 crore in FY 2017-2018.


