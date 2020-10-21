Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:51 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt refixes potato price at Tk 35/kg

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The government has refixed the price of potatoes in cold storage gate, wholesale trader level and retail market levels increasing Tk 4 and 5 from the previously fixed price.
The potatoes will now be sold at Tk 27 at cold storage gate, Tk 30 at wholesale trader level and Tk 35 at retail market levels which were fixed earlier Tk 23 at cold storage gate, Tk 25 at wholesale trader level and Tk 30 at retail market levels.
The decision was taken
on Tuesday at a meeting held at the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) in Farmgate with DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf in the chair.
Representatives from Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Bangladesh Cold Storage Association and wholesale traders of different markets attended the meeting.
In the meeting, the DG said that considering overall market situation the government fixed the potato price in line with the provisions of the Agriculture Marketing Law, 2018. He urged the administration including the district and upazila level officials to enhance monitoring on the markets.
Meanwhile while addressing a meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque said that the price were refixed considering the benefit of the wholesale and retail traders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended cop Titu arrested, remanded
Bottle-fed babies ingest ‘millions’ of microplastics: Study
C-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected in 24 hours
Realtor cutting hills illegally for multi-storied twin towers
C-19 certificates: Health Ministry nominates 10 private labs
College girl gang raped in Tangail
Rangamati girl gang raped in Feni
30 officials to go abroad for lessons on drying fish


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft