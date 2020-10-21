Govt refixes potato price at Tk 35/kg





The potatoes will now be sold at Tk 27 at cold storage gate, Tk 30 at wholesale trader level and Tk 35 at retail market levels which were fixed earlier Tk 23 at cold storage gate, Tk 25 at wholesale trader level and Tk 30 at retail market levels.

The decision was taken

on Tuesday at a meeting held at the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) in Farmgate with DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf in the chair.

Representatives from Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Bangladesh Cold Storage Association and wholesale traders of different markets attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the DG said that considering overall market situation the government fixed the potato price in line with the provisions of the Agriculture Marketing Law, 2018. He urged the administration including the district and upazila level officials to enhance monitoring on the markets.

Meanwhile while addressing a meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque said that the price were refixed considering the benefit of the wholesale and retail traders.















The government has refixed the price of potatoes in cold storage gate, wholesale trader level and retail market levels increasing Tk 4 and 5 from the previously fixed price.The potatoes will now be sold at Tk 27 at cold storage gate, Tk 30 at wholesale trader level and Tk 35 at retail market levels which were fixed earlier Tk 23 at cold storage gate, Tk 25 at wholesale trader level and Tk 30 at retail market levels.The decision was takenon Tuesday at a meeting held at the Department of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) in Farmgate with DAM Director General Mohammad Yusuf in the chair.Representatives from Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Bangladesh Cold Storage Association and wholesale traders of different markets attended the meeting.In the meeting, the DG said that considering overall market situation the government fixed the potato price in line with the provisions of the Agriculture Marketing Law, 2018. He urged the administration including the district and upazila level officials to enhance monitoring on the markets.Meanwhile while addressing a meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque said that the price were refixed considering the benefit of the wholesale and retail traders.