DU drops online entry tests for ’20-’21 session





The decision was taken at a Deans Committee meeting presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said, "We have decided not to go for online admission tests and initially decided to hold division-wise tests. In this case, we will set up the exam centres."

Prof Maksud said the minimum criteria for applying in different units will however, remain the same and the authorities will fix the examination dates after the result of HSC is published.

According to sources, the total marks of the admission tests have been reduced to 100 from 200.

The sources added, of the total 100 marks, 20 marks will be reserved to count each aspirants score on the basis of results of School Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and admission tests will be held on the rest 80 marks.

A committee member, wishing not to be named, said that out of 80 marks some 50 marks would be kept for written tests and 30 for Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) tests.

Prof Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Social Science Faculty, said the distribution of newly set 80 marks has not been determined but they would prioritize the written part.

