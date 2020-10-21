Biman to fly between Dhaka and Rome from Oct 28

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will fly directly between Dhaka and Rome from October 28, said Biman Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain in a message through WhatsApp.

The national airliner came up with the decision as the European country has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits last week.

Passengers have been requested to contact Biman sales counter for booking, said the Biman Managing Director.

Apart from Biman, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Emirates have recently started carrying Bangladeshi passengers to Italy. Among the four airlines, only Biman will operate direct flights from Dhaka to Rome.

Around 15,000 people are waiting to return to the European country at present.
























