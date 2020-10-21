BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and National Life Insurance Company Ltd CEO Md. Kazim Uddin exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their officials, at Bank's board room, Head Office, Dhaka recently. As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of life insurance premium from the customers of National Life Insurance Company Ltd through real time online banking system, mobile financial service "MyCash", digital banking apps (MBL Rainbow), agent banking and other delivery channels. photo: BankNational Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir and NRBC Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, NRBC Bank will be able to pay the foreign remittance as sub representative of NCC Bank from its affiliated MTOs. photo: BankSouth Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) Birganj Branch Authority handing over a cheque for Tk 500,000 to Shabiha Islam Subarna nominee of deceased Sadakul Islam as death claim bima settlement under SBAC Bank Surokkha Millionaire Scheme recently. Branch Manager Md. Abu Zafor, Birganj Pourashava Mayor Md. Mosharraf Hossain Babul, Local Businessmen are also in the frame. photo: Bank