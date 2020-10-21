IBBL Bogura Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance



Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector' on Saturday. Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Director of the bank addressed the programme as the chief guest, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Bogura Zone attended the webinar.