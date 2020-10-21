

Akash DTH subscribers win 80 TV sets

The first, second and third prize winners of the fourth week of September are- Tutul from Dinajpur, Arifur Rahman from Dhaka and Md. Shafiqul Islam from Narayanganj.

They respectively received 55'' LG TV, 43'' Samsung TV and 32'' Samsung TV, says a press release issued by Beximco Communications Limited, the parent organization of Akash Direct-to-Home, on Monday.

Akash DTH Area Manager Md. Mahmud Al Ayubi handed over the first prize at the regional office, Dinajpur and Beximco Communications Limited Marketing and Business Development Head Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the second and third prizes to the winners at Headquarter of Beximco Communications Limited in Dhaka.

The country's only legal Direct-to-Home service provider Akash offered this exclusive chance to its new subscribers by introducing Akash Fest.

New subscribers from every week of September, who have bought Akash DTH connection, activate and recharge a minimum of BDT 399 or 249 got a chance to join a quiz contest and the first 20 people to answer correctly in the shortest possible time they have been selected as the winner on the basis of fastest finger first.

SMS containing a toll-free number for eligible participants to call backed than eligible participants gave a missed call in the provided number and answered a single question and winner have been selected.

There was a huge response from the customers of AKASH DTH and couple of thousands customers participated in this campaign.

AKASH is being enjoyed through the whole country with its widest distribution network. Now you can purchase AKASH connections anywhere in Bangladesh and the service can be enjoyed with the highest quality in every corner of Bangladesh.































