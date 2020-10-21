Video
Young entrepreneurs for protection of environment

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Young entrepreneurs participating on a virtual discussion resolved that technology and innovation are giving good results in protecting environment and enhancing efficiency.
They were speaking at the discussion on "Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Perspective on Innovation" organized by Merchant Bay on the fifth day of Digital Trade Week.
Mahmud Group Director Rafee Mahmood, Adzi Trims Ltd Managing Director Al-Shahriar Ahmed, Broadway Group Deputy Managing Director Sakib Ahmed and Northern Toshrifa Group Project Coordinator Aqib Jafri Sharif attended the session moderated by Merchant Bay Ltd Managing Director Abrar Hossain Sayem.
Rafee Mahmood has sharing some important aspect of innovations said: "Proper use of ERP (enterprise resource planning) system innovation can facilitate efficiency on productivity.
"In our textile industry innovation is a must, but it has to be done with the minimum use of natural resources. So, we need to use such technology so that we can recycle our used resources to reuse.
"And right now, we all are using more efficient technologies that are much more ecofriendly. For an example, we have technology that use only one glass of water to wash a pair of denim pants. We can use technology like Smart Indigo which has by-product (Oxygen) that can save the world. Right now, we are focusing on the innovation that reutilize 70% of our industrial used water."
Sakib Ahmed said: "It is obvious that majority is hesitant to accept the new innovation because of the additional cost they will incur into their organization. But I don't think innovation is always very expensive, in many ways we can use new innovations and technologies to run the business more efficiently. The use of new innovations or technology depends entirely on our mentality."
Aqib Jafri Sharif said: "Using technology, we have greatly reduced the flaws in our products and the use of software and technology has also increased the quality of our products."
Al-Shahriar Ahmed added that even in accessories industry innovation is being welcomed and they have invested to make environmentally friendly products with sustainable and recycled materials.
For, event details readers may visit: https://merchantbay.com/digitaltrade/events/
Merchant Bay Ltd. is an online-based B2B platform. Merchant Bay facilitates trade digitization, sourcing digitization and production monitoring and also committed to ensure the digitization of the supply chain by simplifying sourcing for both the factories and the buyers.


