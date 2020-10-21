Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EP members urge for downgrade presence at Saudi-hosted G20

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

EP members urge for downgrade presence at Saudi-hosted G20

EP members urge for downgrade presence at Saudi-hosted G20

RIYADH, Oct 20: Sixty-five European lawmakers have signed a letter calling for the EU to downgrade its attendance at next month's G20 summit in Riyadh over human rights concerns, according to a document released Monday.
The letter signed by European Parliament members follows a wide-ranging resolution passed earlier this month that also appealed for the downgrade to "avoid legitimising impunity for human rights violations" in Saudi Arabia, the current G20 president.
A downgrade would imply Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, do not take part in the virtual summit if they heed the call of lawmakers.
"We should not legitimise a government committing egregious human rights violations as host of one of the most important summit meetings in the world," said the letter addressed to Michel and von der Leyen.
"We ask you to re-evaluate your participation in this year's G20 summit and consider not attending, but instead downgrading the level of the European Union participation to a senior official level," added the letter seen by AFP.
There was no immediate reaction from Saudi authorities.
It was unclear whether Michel and der Leyen will accept the written appeal.
But the resolution and the letter, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of the brutal murder in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, send what a lawmaker called the parliament's "strongest political message yet" to the kingdom.
As a full member of the G20, the EU is a major economic power at the table along with three of its member states - Germany, France and Italy.
The summit is set for November 21 and 22.
A decision by the EU to downgrade their representation would be a major embarrassment for Riyadh at what is widely seen as the most important event for Saudi international diplomacy.
Saudi Arabia, the first Arab nation to host the G20, had planned for a grand summit that would showcase the ambitious modernisation drive of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose international reputation was tarnished by Khashoggi's murder.
But the coronavirus pandemic has dampened those hopes, making a physical summit impossible.
In a further blow to Riyadh, the letter demands that the EU refrain from seeking closer economic ties with the kingdom.
"Our strong view is that unless Saudi Arabia makes progress on (human rights) the EU should not consider formalising deeper relations on trade, investment or foreign affairs with the kingdom," the letter said.
The human rights issues listed in the parliament resolution included the incarceration of women's rights campaigners including Loujain al-Hathloul as well as other activists, journalists and bloggers.
It also highlighted the detention of multiple Saudi royal family members, among them the former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz and Princess Basmah bint Saud.
"The parliament does not want to get back to business as usual with Saudi Arabia," said Ernest Urtasun, a Spanish member of parliament who was among those who signed the letter.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets dip as US stimulus hopes fade
Airlines face tough winter as hoped-for pick-up fails to materialise
Flights between BD and India to resume from Oct 28
Biman to fly between Dhaka and Rome from Oct 28
Swiss bank UBS posts best Q3 in a decade despite C-19
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL Bogura Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
China’s super rich got $1.5t richer during pandemic: Report


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft