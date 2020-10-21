Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:49 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Labour Rules Review Committee

RMG workers’ rep quits alleging govt apathy

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The tripartite committee formed to review labour rules in the country has been imbalanced as the readymade garment sector workers' representatives has resigned alleging that the government was protecting the interest of owners in the amendments and ignoring the workers' proposals.
Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC), at a press conference held at the National Press Club on Monday, alleged that its RMG representative in the tripartite committee to review the labour rules Salauddin Shapon resigned on Sunday as he was not invited to the last three committee meetings while another meeting was scheduled to be held yesterday.
The labour and employment ministry formed the 10 member tripartite committee on March 19 last year, including three workers' representatives and representatives of the government and owners.
Labour ministry additional secretary and committee head Rezaul Haque ruled out the allegation made by IBC and said that all members of the committee had been invited to all meetings. 'We have records in our files. IBC representatives have been invited through notices and emails to attend the meeting,' he said.
IBC leaders said that keeping the workers' representative away from the activities was nothing but a plot of the government and factory owners to undermine the rights of the country's 4.5 million garment workers further through a unilateral revision of the labour rules.
The labour leaders expressed their concerns as the government rushed to make amendments to the labour rules without taking the proposals of the workers into account. They urged the government not to go for one-sided decisions in amending the labour rules.
'If the government goes for unilateral amendments to the labour rules, the IBC would announce tougher movements and at the same time, the issue would be raised at international forums,' IBC vice-president Salauddin Shapon said while reading out a written speech at the press conference.
The government always claims that it is a workerfriendly government but the latest move of the labour ministry to keep the workers' representative away from labour rules amendment process proves that in the issue of business, the government and factory owners are united, the written speech said.
IBC also alleged that the workers were always repressed as the government and factory owners worked jointly to deprive the labourers of their rights.
IBC president Badruddoza Nijam termed the labour ministry as a 'guardian-less ministry' and said that the state minister to the ministry had done no work for the betterment of the country's workers and had failed to show any patriotism.
He also termed the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments and the Department of Labour under the labour ministry the 'most corrupt departments' in the country.
Badruddoza also warned the state minister to the ministry that it would be difficult to tackle the workers if they bypassed the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions and went for one-sided amendments to the labour rules. 




Former IBC president Amirul Haque Amin, its general secretary Kamrul Hasan and former general secretaries Towhidur Rahmanand China Rahman were present, among others, at the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets dip as US stimulus hopes fade
Airlines face tough winter as hoped-for pick-up fails to materialise
Flights between BD and India to resume from Oct 28
Biman to fly between Dhaka and Rome from Oct 28
Swiss bank UBS posts best Q3 in a decade despite C-19
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL Bogura Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
China’s super rich got $1.5t richer during pandemic: Report


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft