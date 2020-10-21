Video
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Saudi crude exports rise to 5.97m bpd in August

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020

Oct  20: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose for a second consecutive month to 5.97 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, from 5.73 million bpd in July, official data showed on Monday.
The country's crude output rose by 500,000 bpd to 8.98 million bpd in August, the official figures showed.
Crude exports from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, fell to their lowest on record in June, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) stretching back to 2002.
Saudi domestic crude refinery throughput rose by 23per cent to 2.58 million bpd in August, while direct crude burn rose by 57,000 bpd to 702,000 bpd. The country's total oil product demand rose by 170,000 bpd in August to 2.55 million bpd, data on the JODI website showed.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied oil producers, a group know as OPEC+, is due to taper production cuts by 2 million bpd from 7.7 million bpd currently in January.   -Reuters


