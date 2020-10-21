ECNEC approves four projects involving Tk16.7 billion





Of the total cost, he said, some Taka 1,524.78 crore will be financed from the government fund, while the rest Taka 143.51 crore will come from the concerned organization's own funds.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided virtually from her Ganabahban residence over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Planning Minister MA Mannan being infected by Covid -19 could not attend the meeting.

"Four projects of three ministries were approved in today's meeting. The total estimated cost of the four projects is Taka 1668.29 crore," said Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam while briefing reporters after the meeting.

Of the total cost, he said, some Taka 1,524.78 crore will be financed from the government fund, while the rest Taka 143.51 crore will come from the concerned organization's own funds.

Among the four approved projects, three projects are fresh while the rest one is a revised project.

Talking about the airport runway development project titled 'Asphalt Concrete Overlaying on the Runway Surface of Jashore Airport, Syedpur Airport and Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi', the senior secretary said the project will be implemented from January 2021 to June 2023 at a cost of Taka 566.76 crore.

The major project operations include Asphalt Concrete Overlaying on the airport runway surfaces, upgrading of airfield ground lighting system, development of drainage system including runway side-strips, procurement of a modern fire extinguish vehicle for each airport.

During the approval of the project, Ashadul Islam the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to install proper lighting system at the domestic airports so that the flights can land and take off at night also.

"Since the use of the airports is on rise, it'll have to install the lighting system there so that the aircraft can land and take off there at night," the premier was quoted as saying.

In this regard, the civil aviation and tourism secretary in the ECNEC meeting informed that they have a plan to install the lighting system in the airports on completion of the runway upgrading works.

The Prime Minister said the airports will have to be modernised properly in phases with their growing use following the rise of economic activities due to establishment of economic zones.

At the ECNEC meeting among others, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak; Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam; Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun; Health Minister Zahid Malek; Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Shahab Uddin; Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism. Mahbub Ali were present.















