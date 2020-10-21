Video
‘Bangabandhu Corner’ opened at BD Embassy in Japan

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed on Tuesday officially inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at Bangladesh Embassy in Toyoko.




As part of the celebration of 'Mujib Year' as well as to highlight the life and works of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an area of the Embassy has been dedicated and decorated with books, photos etc. of Bangabandhu to establish "Bangabandhu Corner".
To mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the government declared the year 2020 as 'Mujib Year'.
Special prayer was offered seeking the salvation for the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib and for his family members who were killed on 15 August 1975 as well as for the valiant freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice during the Independence War in 1971.
Embassy officials were present.   -UNB



