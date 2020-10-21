Video
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:48 AM
4 KU teachers served show-cause notice

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

KHULNA, Oct 20: Khulna University authorities have issued show-cause notice to its four teachers seeking explanation over 'instigating students during a movement' in January.
The university administration has identified the involvement of the teachers in the movement of the students on January 1 and 2 this year.
They were given letters seeking explanation on October 17.
Besides, the accused teachers were asked to come up with reply within three working days.
The teachers did not respond within the stipulated time and appealed to the authorities to give them four more weeks.
The accused teachers are-Abul Fazal, assistant professor, Shakila Alam, lecturer of Bangla Deparment, Hoymonty Shukla Kabery, lecturer of History and Civilization Discipline and Ayesha Rahman Asha, lecturer of English.   -UNB


