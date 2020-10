A virtual seminar on mental health organized by Jahangirnagar University Students Welfare and Counseling Centre (JUSWC) was held on Tuesday.

JU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Farzana Islam addressed the function as chief guest while Psychiatrist Prof Dr Hedayatul Islam was the keynote speaker. JUSWC director Dr Md Abdul Mannan presided over the seminar. In the seminar, students, teachers, officer and employees took part.