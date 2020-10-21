Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Hopeful of preventing further C-19 spread

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dear Sir
C-19 has inflicted heavy loss in all sphere of our life. People are desperate to get rid of this menace worldwide. All the governments of the world are constantly trying to reduce the severity of this virus. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be able to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 in the coming days. This remark shows hope to us.

She said united efforts and the hard-labour of physicians and health workers can contain the spread of the deadly virus in Bangladesh. To face the Covid-19 emergency, the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an urgent basis. Unfortunately, a good number of physicians, including some anesthesiologists, died from coronavirus infections while discharging their duties. It is evident that the government has given utmost importance towards improving the country's healthcare service. The government has set up a number of new specialised hospitals in the country in the last couple of years. The private sector has also come up in a big way in this area. About 18,000 community clinics and union health centres set up by the government have been providing primary healthcare services to rural people. Patients are getting 30 types of free medicine. 





The government has taken all the possible steps to prevent the spread of this virus. We the common people must be aware so that we can stay safe.

Ghulam Sarwar
Savar, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hopeful of preventing further C-19 spread
Working with the people of Gambia
The culture of suppressing protests
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
 C-19 and disruption in education system
Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh
Success in women empowerment
Capitalism requires a rethink in wake of pandemic


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft