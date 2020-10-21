Hopeful of preventing further C-19 spread





C-19 has inflicted heavy loss in all sphere of our life. People are desperate to get rid of this menace worldwide. All the governments of the world are constantly trying to reduce the severity of this virus. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be able to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 in the coming days. This remark shows hope to us.



She said united efforts and the hard-labour of physicians and health workers can contain the spread of the deadly virus in Bangladesh. To face the Covid-19 emergency, the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an urgent basis. Unfortunately, a good number of physicians, including some anesthesiologists, died from coronavirus infections while discharging their duties. It is evident that the government has given utmost importance towards improving the country's healthcare service. The government has set up a number of new specialised hospitals in the country in the last couple of years. The private sector has also come up in a big way in this area. About 18,000 community clinics and union health centres set up by the government have been providing primary healthcare services to rural people. Patients are getting 30 types of free medicine.











The government has taken all the possible steps to prevent the spread of this virus. We the common people must be aware so that we can stay safe.



Ghulam Sarwar

Savar, Dhaka Dear SirC-19 has inflicted heavy loss in all sphere of our life. People are desperate to get rid of this menace worldwide. All the governments of the world are constantly trying to reduce the severity of this virus. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will be able to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 in the coming days. This remark shows hope to us.She said united efforts and the hard-labour of physicians and health workers can contain the spread of the deadly virus in Bangladesh. To face the Covid-19 emergency, the government has appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses on an urgent basis. Unfortunately, a good number of physicians, including some anesthesiologists, died from coronavirus infections while discharging their duties. It is evident that the government has given utmost importance towards improving the country's healthcare service. The government has set up a number of new specialised hospitals in the country in the last couple of years. The private sector has also come up in a big way in this area. About 18,000 community clinics and union health centres set up by the government have been providing primary healthcare services to rural people. Patients are getting 30 types of free medicine.The government has taken all the possible steps to prevent the spread of this virus. We the common people must be aware so that we can stay safe.Ghulam SarwarSavar, Dhaka