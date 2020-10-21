

C-19 and disruption in education system



When deciding on persistence of education, they might be the first to be left out of the school system. Again, due to fall in income the families from the lower-income group would face overall shortage in out-of-pocket expenditure in education. Not only that - some best teachers would leave the school for searching a better job.



In opposing the loss in learning, one frequently suggested option is online teaching. However, going online for learning is not a feasible option for Bangladesh yet. The new reality now requires innovative approaches to address the crisis in the education sector as follows.



1. Government should facilitate adequate hygiene infrastructures even at the remote schools and healthcare protocols should be strictly followed prescribed by WHO and the UNICEF.



2. Measures should be taken to ensure returning to school for each student. Vigorous public policies such as restoring the existing stipend programs, providing 'education loans', communication campaigns, active meeting with families in suffering, etc should be ordered.



3. It is necessary to ensure supplementary nutrition programs such as the school feeding program and midday meal programs throughout the country. It will help to curtail down the dropout rates and reduce inequalities as well. The reality is there is no hope to get these dropouts as they might turn into child labourers due to combating the poverty.



4. We are going to face more chronic 'long-term consequences' in this sector. If the challenges are not addressed properly, the demographic share for Bangladesh might turn into a demographic problem in the future. Therefore it is necessary to have a stronger collaboration between the Government, NGOs, and the development partners.



5. These prolonged closures are not only affecting the academic career of these students, it is also hampering their mental health and growth of these young minds as well. The tertiary level students are mostly teenagers who are not used to be confined for this long time period. They are most likely losing their interest to overall learning procedures and getting more addicted to internet and social media platforms. Therefore--



a. Government has to enforce the educational institutions to continue their curriculum through online classes and start their academic activities online.



b. E-learning program is needed to accommodate the unmet demand of all students in the country regardless of the medium.



c. For a continuous teaching-learning procedure, basic facilities for the teachers are to be ensured and a special incentive can be introduced addressing their needs.



d. A suitable mode of reform of the education system is a "Must" for the student of Bangladesh .Innovative solutions for learning and teaching continuity have to be flourished.



e. Initiatives should be taken for giving free access to online courses to enhance the skill development process of the students. It is also needed to monitor the procedures for clearness.



6. Even for those who can access distance learning, success depends on their living conditions, including the fair distribution of domestic duties. Therefore, social or family campaign is must for having a success of those initiatives.



7. This immense digital divide is an obstacle to the online learning. Having a mobile phone is not sufficient but it is necessary to have internet access at home. Again, in the rural areas the percentage decreases considerably. To ensure this access the government or the institutions should sanction scholarship to buy required device and data. Considering the frequent load-shedding and poor network Facebook live or YouTube live should be preferred instead of high data consuming Zoom application.



8. Many private educational institutions are now facing difficulties to survive. They are running out of funds and asking for fees. The institutions have become incapable of paying salary to the staff. Short-term loans or such economic incentives could be provided in these cases.



9. We need to adopt and deliver new learning and evaluation methods like open book exams, giving assignments, exclusive viva-voce marks, homework based digital sessions or such types of measures and that would be pretty fruitful for promoting to upper class without any exam.



10. Unavailability of proper materials for the online class remains below the mark. For online education teachers and students as well are suggested to have special training provided by the concerned authorities.



11. Among the students who participates online classes, majority did not find them helpful. Therefore it is necessary to have family supervision to monitor and assist in learning activities, which would partially the counterbalance by teachers' classroom supervision.



12. Once national or local epidemics of the virus are under control, government must look immediately to reopen schools safely, listening to the voices of key stakeholders and coordinating with relevant actors, including the health community.



13. Paper-based self-study materials (SSMs) may be considered as an option to facilitate learning. But its logistical challenges are that, a huge portion of students have not access to literate family members who can support their study. Local teachers could be used as an important utensil here.



14. Finally, budgetary frameworks have to be enhanced. Over the years, investment by Bangladesh in the education sector has been extremely poor. Therefore, the government must increase allocation in education. In the current budget, the allocation for the education sector was 11.68 per cent of the total budget and 2.10 per cent of GDP, according to budget documents.



In conclusion, we are sheathing behind day by day for the cause of quality education of our students. We have research limitations, the proper scope for fieldwork and remarkable brain drain. If proper care is not given now in this field, our next generation will face a big challenge.

Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University

















