Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:47 AM
Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan
MYMENSINGH: Dr M Mahtab Uddin Bhuiyan, an eye specialist and surgeon, and maternal grandfather of The Daily Observer Sub-Editor Md Tareque Kamal, died of heart attack in his house at Elephant Road of Dhaka at 11:30pm on Monday. He was 75.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at his village home in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh at 2:30pm on the same day. Later, he was buried at the family graveyard.
He was unmarried and left behind many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.




FF Nazim Uddin
JAMALPUR: Freedom Fighter Md Nazim Uddin, former senior audit officer, died of heart attack at Jamalpur General Hospital in the district early Tuesday. He was 65.
He was buried at Jamalpur Municipality Freedom Fighter Graveyard with state honour.
He left wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



