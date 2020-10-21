Video
Two persons electrocuted in 2 districts

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons were electrocuted in two districts- Joypurhat and Dinajpur, on Monday.
JOYPURHAT: A farmer was electrocuted in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Bulu Mondal, 45, son of Ali Mondal, a resident of Mamudpur Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station Nirendranath Mondal said Bulu Mandol came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in his fish farm nearby the house at noon, which left him critically injured.
Later, he was taken to Khetlal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.
KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Faisal, 35, was the son of Piar Ali of the upazila.
Locals said Faisal came into contact with a live electric wire while trying to switch on an irrigation pump at noon, leaving him injured.




He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.


