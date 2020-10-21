Six killed in road mishaps in six districts





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: An old woman was killed in a road accident at Tegra Tokipur Village under Jotbani Union in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Kulsuma Begum, 60, was the wife of Mojibor Rahman of the village.

Locals said the woman was crossing the road in the said area. Suddenly, a speeding motorcycle hit her, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to Birampur Hospital where she was declared dead.

Birampur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: An old man was killed in an accident on the Bhandaria-Pirojpur Road in Colony Bazaar area at Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased A Kader Hawlader, 75, was a resident of Chinguria Village in the upazila, and former Imam of Colony Bazaar Jame Mosque.

Locals said the man was crossing the road in the said area. Suddenly, a battery-run easy-bike ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman said police arrested the easy-bike driver Kawser Hawlader, son of Panna Hawlader of Dakkhin Ikri Village in the upazila.

GOPALGANJ: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Yasin Sharif was a tenth grader at Gopinath High School, and the son of Irat Ali of Gopinathpur Sharifpur Village in the upazila.

Gopinathpur Police Outpost Inspector Md Abu Nayeem said a covered van hit a rickshaw van parked on roadside in Sharifpara area about 2pm, leaving Yasin and his brother seriously injured.

They were taken to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital where Yasin died in the afternoon.

SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy was killed after being hit by a truck in Tarash Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Razib, 17, son of Rahich Uddin, a resident of Mahishluti Village.

Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound truck hit hard a house in Mahishluti area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway in the morning after losing its control over the steering, leaving its resident Razib dead on the spot.

Hatikumrul PS OC Nurunnabi confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

NETRAKONA: A woman was killed in a road accident in the district town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kamrun Nahar Akhter Shirin, 55, wife of Advocate Siddiqur Rahman of Kurpar area in the town.

Local sources said a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in front of Dutta High School on the Old Court Road in the town at around 11am, leaving its passenger Shirin dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.

Netrakona Model PS OC Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Charghat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maruful Islam Maruf, 32, son of Shahin Alam, a resident of Lalitahar Kharkhari area in Rajshahi Metropolis.

Police and local sources said a Baneshwar-bound mini-truck hit a motorcyle in Moktarpur Traffic Mor area in the morning, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the mini-truck, but its driver managed to flee.

Charghat Model PS OC Samit Kumar Kundu confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.















