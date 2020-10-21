Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 20: A woman killed self over family feud in Muktijoddha Complex area under Nalitabari Municipality of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Shahnaz Begum Jharna, 55, was the wife of Rahim Badsha of Khalbhanga Village in the upazila.

Family sources said Rahim Badsha moved to a rented house in the said area along with his family members some days back. Rahim had feud with his son and wife. Following this Jharna became frustrated.

On Monday night, she hanged self with a scarf. At 11pm, the son returned home and found her mother dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nalitabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Basir Ahmed Badal said an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.





