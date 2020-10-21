

Patients suffer for want of proper health care at Sreepur hospital

The hospital, which is one of the reliable health care sources for the marginal people of the upazila, is facing different problems, including irregular attendance of doctors and closure of pathological facilities.

Hospital sources said due to lack of trust on the treatment of private hospitals in the upazila, the pressure of locals on the upazila health complex and the union health sub-centres has increased.

Considering the health care for marginal people, the present government upgraded the health complex to 50-bed hospital from 31-bed one in 2014. But the treatment scope did not expand accordingly. Every day, over 1,000 patients come to this hospital for treatment.

In paper, there are eight health union sub-centres in the upazila. But the health sub-centre in Sreepur Municipality has remained off for a long time.

Out of the eight health sub-centres, there are no doctors at three centres. The doctors of these centres are in Dhaka on deputation. Besides, three more doctors are serving at the upazila health complex.

In the absence of doctors at the sub-centres, marginal people are going to the upazila health complex for treatment, but they are facing hassle there.

Meanwhile, due to mismanagement, Bormi Union Health Sub-Centre has recently been closed.

There are adequate nurses at the upazila health complex. Despite that the treatment facility is poor.

The hospital has three ambulances but due to lack of drivers these have been remaining idle for the last one year.

Since corona pandemic, the pathology department has remained off. It is creating public sufferings.

There is a modern operation theatre at the health complex, but due to apathy of the authorities concerned, the theatre has not been started yet.

The mismanagement is so worse that even the national flag is not hoisted during office hours sometimes.

Hospital sources said the roaster-based duty which began since corona is still continuing. As a result, doctors are remaining absent almost every day.

It was learnt that since Pranay Bhusan Das joined as health and family planning officer at the hospital, the suffering of common patients went up. There is allegation against him of unfair practice regarding corona allocation and reforms of the hospital.

Despite the norm of staying at workplace, he resides in Gazipur City. He uses official vehicle for personal affairs.

Health and Family Planning Officer Pranay Bhusan Das said, he has informed the highest authorities about various crises of the health complex.

About the absence of the doctors, he said roaster duty is going on for which doctors are not available every day.

Asked about his absence at his workplace, he said his house is in Gazipur City; so he finds it convenient to attend office from there.

He, however, denied commenting over the allegations of financial malpractice and use of official vehicle for personal affairs.

Civil Surgeon Khairuzzaman said, after inquiry, he will take measures in these connections.















