Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:47 AM
River dredging begins in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Oct 20: Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) started dredging in various southern naval routes today (October 20) to ensure navigability.
The dredging will end in December.
BIWTA sources said a total of 30 points of Barishal Division will be dredged this time. About 14 lakh cubic metres of sand will be extracted. The cost of this work has been estimated at Tk 14 crore.
Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, superintendent engineer of Barishal BIWTA, said the dredging will keep the waterways navigable throughout the dry season.
Ajmul Huda Mithu, Barishal Port officer, said passenger launches and cargo ships get stuck in different routes due to navigability crisis in winter. At least 40 to 50 such incidents have happened last year.
A supervisor of Sundarbans Launch Company said travelling on the Dhaka-Barisal Route takes more time than usual for low navigability.
BIWTA sources said eight to ten dredgers out of total 45 will be used to conduct the dredging.


