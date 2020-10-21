Video
Netrakona Press Club gets 40 books from Press Council

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

A virtual meeting to handover 40 books by Bangladesh Press Council to Netrakona Press Club was held at the club on Tuesday. photo: observer



NETRAKONA, Oct 20: Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Chairman Justice Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken many steps for the welfare of journalists.
He said this while speaking as chief guest at a virtual meeting held at Netrakona Press Club on Tuesday.
BPC organised the meeting to formally hand over 40 books to the Netrakona Press Club on the Liberation War and the life and ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking Mujib Barsho.
President of the club Abdul Hannan Ranjan chaired the meeting.
It was addressed, among others, by BPC Secretary Shah Alam, General Secretary of the club Shyamolendu Paul, District Correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsta M Faqrul Haque, Treasurer of the Club Sujadul Islam Faras, and journalists Haider Jahan Chowdhury, Habibur Rahman, Mokhlesur Rahman, Alpana Begum, and AKM Abdullah.


