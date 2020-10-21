41 detained on different charges in 5 dists





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion and police arrested 31 people from the district on different charges in three days.

Members of (RAB)-5 arrested a listed arms trader along with arms and ammunition from Ratanpur area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Arrested Abdur Rashid, 32, is the son of late Monser Ali of the village.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Police Super MM Mohaimenur Rashid said they arrested the arms trader along with one foreign pistol, one one shootergun, two magazines and five rounds of bullet from the said area about 1:30am on Tuesday.

An arms case was filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, police arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting four students in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Abdur Rashid is a teacher of Mujahidpur Nurani Madrasa in Mujahidpur area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar PS Shahriar Khan said the law enforcers detained him from the area at night after a case was filed by the guardian of one of the victims.

Quoting the case statement, OC Shahriar said Rashid took the four minor girls to a separate room after the class hours on Sunday and assaulted them sexually.

He fled the scene soon after local people rushed there hearing their screams, said the OC.

However, the accused sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order, the OC added.

Meanwhile, RAB members arrested 22 drug addicts and seven gamblers in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force, in a drive from afternoon till 10pm of the night, arrested 22 drug addicts in Khanjanpur Mohashashan Ghat area.

In another drive, RAB members arrested seven persons red-handed while they were gambling in Sabujnagar Mandolpara area.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act and Gambling Act were filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS in these connections, the ASP added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a youth while intruding India from Kholchanda Village in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Abdul Aziz, 30, is the son of Julfikar Ali Bhutto of the village.

BGB sources said, on a tip-off they arrested the young man from the said area at 8pm on Monday.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal a case was under process in this connection.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested a man from Ahmedpur area in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday in a case filed over attempt to rape an eight-year-old girl.

Arrested Sajedur Rahman, 45, is a resident of Chartebaria Village in Natore Sadar Upazila.

Baraigram PS Sub-Inspector Shamsul Islam said Sajedur took the girl to a jungle area on Wednesday afternoon, where he tried to violate her.

Hearing her screams, people rushed there, but Sajedur fled the scene.

Later, police arrested him from the said area and sent him to jail following a court order.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB arrested a listed arm trader with a shooter gun and two cocktails from the city early Monday.

The arrested person is Jahurul Hasan, 26, son of late Murtaza Ali, a resident of Sadhur Mor area.

Mollapara Camp RAB-5 sources said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sadhur crossing area at around 2am and arrested Jahurul with the illegal weapons.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Boalia PS in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested seven people including six members of a teenage gang from different areas under Eklashpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Begumganj PS OC Muhammad Kamruzzaman Sikder, PPM, confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday noon.

The arrested are: Morshed Alam Babu, 18, son of Joynal Abedin, Mohammad Zahir, 17, son of Altaf Hossen, Sabbir, 19, son of Nizam Uddin, Tanzid Mehraz, 18, son of Shahid Ullah, Daimul Islam Pavel, 19, son of Mosharraf Hossen Swapon, Jabed, 18, son of Shah Alam Master, and Nasrullah Nehal, 33, son of Monir Ahmed Master of the upazila.

The arrestees have been sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.















