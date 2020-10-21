Man to die for murder in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Oct 20: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man in absentia to death for murder in Nageshwari Upazila of the district in 2008.

District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan declared the verdict.

Public Prosecutor Abraham Lincoln confirmed the matter. He said during an arbitration the convict Mahalom Mia chopped his rival Aminur Islam with a chopper, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex. From there he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he died under treatment.

Later, the court declared the verdict.



