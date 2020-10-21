

Onion powder prepared to reduce dependence on import

The experimental production of the powder has begun. As per the production method, onions are sliced first, and after drying, these are powered by blenders.

BSRC Scientific Officer Dr Masud Alam said this method of powdering different spices is very popular in abroad. For a large scale marketing, dried onion slices have to be kept in sodium metabisulfite solution. Later, these should be dried by solar driers. Then the powder should be wrapped in packets like those of turmeric, dry chilli and others. These can be preserved for a long time, and the quality still remains intact.

The new system for preserving powered onions has been developed as alternative to raw ones. Normally, it is possible to preserve powdered onions in house.

According to sources, the country's annual demand for onions is about 35 lakh metric tons (MT). The countrywide production is 23.76 lakh MT. The annual deficit against the demand of 11 to 12 MT is met through import.

Dr Masud Alam said some 100 to 200 grams of onion powder can be produced from one kg of raw onion. This proportion is applicable for cooking curry. According to him, cooking of one kilogram (kg) meat requires 250 grams of onion. And from this one kg onion, 25 grams of powder can be produced. This dry quantity is enough for cooking one kg meat.

At least 30 per cent of onions rot during preservation. To check the rotting, country's demand for onion can be met with onion powder. As a result, the pressure on onions will decrease.

Packed onion powder can easily be preserved for one year. If the powder is produced from high breed onions, there will be no deficit. The growers will get fair prices of the product. Also their interest in farming high breed onions will go up.









BSRC Principal Scientific Officer Dr Hamim Reza said the onion powder is a landmark development. Not only its commercial production but also home production is profitable.

He also said, "Already representatives of different companies have observed this development of onion powder, and it has increased their interest. If anyone wants to start the business, then memorandum of understanding (MoU) shall be signed between us. On the basis of MoU, we can give guidelines."



