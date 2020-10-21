Video
Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LAHORE, Oct 20:  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on Tuesday in a money laundering case.
Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 28 after a court here rejected his bail application in the ? 700 crores money laundering case.
Next day, the 69-year-old former chief minister of Punjab province was sent on a physical remand by an accountability court.
On Tuesday, an accountability court of Lahore rejected the NAB's plea seeking further extension to his physical remand.   -PTI



