Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail

LAHORE, Oct 20: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 28 after a court here rejected his bail application in the ? 700 crores money laundering case.

Next day, the 69-year-old former chief minister of Punjab province was sent on a physical remand by an accountability court.

On Tuesday, an accountability court of Lahore rejected the NAB's plea seeking further extension to his physical remand. -PTI