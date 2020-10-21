Video
Thailand suspends TV station

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BANGKO, Oct 20: A Thai court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of an online TV station critical of the government, which has accused it of violating emergency measures aimed at ending three months of protests.
Voice TV had also been found to have breached the Computer Crime Act by uploading "false information," digital ministry spokesman Putchapong Nodthaisong told reporters.
A Thai news outlet connected to exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was ordered to close Tuesday over its coverage of anti-government protests that have rocked the capital for nearly a week.
Voice TV, a website partly owned by Thaksin's family, was one of four media organisations ordered to shut because of their reporting on the ongoing protest movement.   -AFP


