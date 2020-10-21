Video
Trump delists Sudan terror list

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Oct 20: President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to remove Sudan from a US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a landmark boost for the civilian-backed government as it turns the page on the nation's decades as an international pariah.
Trump said that Sudan, which has sought the delisting for years, had agreed to a $335 million compensation package for victims and relatives of past attacks.
"At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!" Trump wrote on Twitter, vowing to delist Sudan as soon as the compensation is "deposited."
Sudan is one of four nations branded by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism, along with Iran, North Korea and Syria -- severely impeding economic development, with few major foreign investors willing to run afoul of US laws.   -AFP


