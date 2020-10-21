China asks India to honour pledge, return apprehended soldier





The Chinese defence ministry issued a statement late on Monday, saying the soldier had been helping herders round up yaks when he lost his way on Sunday evening.

The Chinese side informed their Indian counterparts of the missing trooper and were informed shortly afterwards that he had been found and would be returned after undergoing a medical checkup, a spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command, Zhang Shuili, was quoted as saying.

A statement from the Indian side on Monday said the soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was apprehended inside Indian-administered Ladakh's Demchok area and would be released soon.

It said the soldier "had strayed" across the de facto border along the eastern section of what is known as the Line of Actual Control, a loose demarcation separating Indian and Chinese-controlled areas.

"As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the statement said.

China detained at least 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, following the deadly brawl. They were returned three days later after intense military and diplomatic negotiations.

India and China have each stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets and are bracing for a harsh northern winter in the cold-desert region, where temperatures can fall to minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 Fahrenheit).

The nuclear-armed rivals have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border. They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce.

Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border and occasionally brawled. They have agreed not to attack each other with firearms. -AP















