Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives to counter China





Pompeo will hold two-way talks in Colombo on Oct. 28, a spokesman for Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said, but gave no details. Two people familiar with arrangements for the trip said Pompeo was likely to stop in the Maldives' capital of Male for several hours on the same day.

In Delhi, the talks will involve Pompeo, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pompeo's stop in Colombo later comes amid US and Indian concerns at China's stepped-up engagement with the government of recently elected Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, a $480 million US development assistance fund for Sri Lanka, through Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an aid agency set up by the US Congress, is gathering dust. The funding was meant for a transport project and an agricultural project, but never got off the ground amid political opposition to the previous government's plan to renew a 1995 Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the US.

According to a draft copy leaked to the Lankan media, the SOFA included clauses for visa-free movement of US security and defence personnel in and out of Sri Lanka. The protests prompted the cancellation of Pompeo's planned visit in June 2019. -REUTERS















COLOMBO, Oct 20: In the final week before the US presidential elections on November 3, Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo plans to visit India's two Indian Ocean neighbours, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, after attending the 2+2 talks in Delhi, as Washington seeks to counter China's growing influence in the region.Pompeo will hold two-way talks in Colombo on Oct. 28, a spokesman for Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said, but gave no details. Two people familiar with arrangements for the trip said Pompeo was likely to stop in the Maldives' capital of Male for several hours on the same day.In Delhi, the talks will involve Pompeo, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pompeo's stop in Colombo later comes amid US and Indian concerns at China's stepped-up engagement with the government of recently elected Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Meanwhile, a $480 million US development assistance fund for Sri Lanka, through Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an aid agency set up by the US Congress, is gathering dust. The funding was meant for a transport project and an agricultural project, but never got off the ground amid political opposition to the previous government's plan to renew a 1995 Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the US.According to a draft copy leaked to the Lankan media, the SOFA included clauses for visa-free movement of US security and defence personnel in and out of Sri Lanka. The protests prompted the cancellation of Pompeo's planned visit in June 2019. -REUTERS