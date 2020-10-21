Video
US ELECTION 2020  + 12 DAYS TO GO

Trump, Biden feud over debate topics

Trump slams govt Covid expert Fauci ‘and all these idiots’

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

MIAMI, Oct 20: US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden are feuding over plans for their final TV debate. The Republican president's campaign accused organisers of Thursday's showdown of helping the Democrat by leaving out foreign policy as a topic.
The Biden camp shot back that Trump was trying to avoid questions about his response to the coronavirus pandemic. With two weeks to go until the election, Mr Biden has a commanding lead nationally in opinion polls.
However, he has a smaller lead in the handful of key US states that will ultimately decide the outcome. On Monday, the president's camp sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates calling for topics to be adjusted for the final primetime duel this Thursday. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in the letter that the campaigns had already agreed foreign policy would be the focus of the third debate.
The topics were announced by moderator and NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker last week: American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.
The Democrat's camp hit back that it was actually Mr Trump who was trying to duck questions. "The campaigns and the Commission agreed months ago that the debate moderator would choose the topics," said national press secretary TJ Ducklo.
"The Trump campaign is lying about that now because Donald Trump is afraid to face more questions about his disastrous Covid response.  "As usual, the president is more concerned with the rules of a debate than he is getting a nation in crisis the help it needs."
US President Donald Trump went after top government scientist Anthony Fauci in a call with campaign staffers on Monday, suggesting the hugely respected and popular doctor was an "idiot."
Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, has increasingly become a focus for the president's frustration as he bids to shape the messaging on the much-criticized federal response to the pandemic.  
"People are tired of Covid," Trump told his campaign team in a call on which several members of the press were present.




"People are saying, 'Whatever -- just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots," the president said, according to several US media outlets.   -BBC, AFP


