Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:46 AM
China ‘takes note’ as Australia joins ‘quad’ drill with US, Japan, India

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Oct 20: China on Tuesday said it has "taken note" of India's announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be "conducive" to regional peace and stability.
India on Monday announced that Australia will join the upcoming Malabar exercise which effectively means that all the four-member countries of the 'Quad' or Quadrilateral coalition will be participating in the      mega drill.
The US and Japan are the other countries that participate in the annual exercise, which is likely to take place next month in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
Commenting on the announcement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China has "taken note of this development." "We always believe that military cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability," he said in a brief reaction.
India's decision to heed to Australia's request to be part of the mega naval drill comes in the midst of growing strain in ties with China over the border row in eastern Ladakh.
Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds late Monday said the exercise was about "demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific" -- a well-used allusion to countering China's authoritarian power.
India's Ministry of Defence said the naval drill would take place in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, which has been a hotspot for Indo-Chinese strategic competition.
Over the last few decades, China has tried to significantly increase influence in Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, prompting acute concern in New Delhi.
The drill comes at a time of diplomatic tensions between China and Australia, economic tensions between China and the United States and military tensions between China and India.
India and China have poured tens of thousands of troops into a remote border zone since fighting a pitched battle in June which killed 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers.
The so-called "quad" has been touted as a means of countering Chinese influence -- including an enormous decades-long investment in modernising the People's Liberation Army-Navy.
But the grouping has often faltered amid disagreements about how much to confront, contain or engage Beijing.
A renewed push to develop the "quad" into a formal counterbalance to China has included talks between foreign ministers in Tokyo earlier this month.
At that meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Asian allies to unite against China's "exploitation, corruption and coercion" in the region.   -AFP


