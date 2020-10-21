Video
Clock ticking on Guardiola's dreams as City chase elusive crown

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON, OCT 20: Pep Guardiola starts his latest bid to lead Manchester City to Champions League glory with the shadows of past failures casting doubt on his ability to secure that elusive title.
City host Porto in their opening Champions League group match on Wednesday with Guardiola's failing in the tournament weighing heavily on both the Spanish boss and his club.
Despite all their domestic success in recent years, City have never gone beyond the semi-finals of the Champions League and Guardiola has found the competition equally vexing for much of the last decade.
Since he won the Champions League as Barcelona boss for the second time in 2011, Guardiola has failed to return to the final of Europe's elite club competition.
That nine-year drought includes four years of frustration since he took charge at City in 2016.
In that time, Guardiola has seen City beaten by Monaco in the last 16 and Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon in the quarter-finals.
He also lost in three semi-finals during his time as Bayern Munich manager before moving to City.
Last season's shock 3-1 defeat against Lyon in Lisbon was especially galling as City were heavy favourites against the French side.




Guardiola deserved a large portion of the blame for that letdown after his tactical tinkering appeared to unsettle his players and did nothing to tilt the tie in City's favour.
Interpreted by Guardiola's critics as further proof that his Champions League success at Barcelona was due to the presence of the great Lionel Messi's presence, the only bright side of the Lyon loss was that it was not their farewell to Europe for a while.
For several months last season, it appeared City would not even be competing in the Champions League this term after UEFA gave them a two-year ban from European competitions for Financial Fairplay breaches.
City's legal dream team won that battle and the suspension was eventually thrown out on appeal. Whether Guardiola can be as successful in Europe as City's Abu Dhabi-based owners were in the court room remains far from certain.   -AFP



