Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tokyo Olympics on alert for cyberattacks as alleged Russian plot revealed

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

TOKYO, OCT 20: Tokyo Olympics organisers said they were on constant alert for cyberattacks Tuesday but had yet to suffer "significant impact" after Britain accused Russia of targeting the Games.
Britain's foreign ministry said Russian spies attacked the 2020 Games' organisers, logistics services and sponsors before the event was postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 officials said they had taken a range of countermeasures against digital attacks but did not disclose details, citing security concerns.
"While we have constantly monitored various types of cyberattack on the digital platforms owned by Tokyo 2020, no significant impact has been observed in our operations," an organising committee statement said. Britain's allegations came as six Russian military intelligence officers were charged in the United States with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clock ticking on Guardiola's dreams as City chase elusive crown
Tokyo Olympics on alert for cyberattacks as alleged Russian plot revealed
Cavani swaps life on farm for Man Utd spotlight
Gayle leads star imports for delayed Lanka Premier League
Zimbabwe squad arrives in Pakistan sans Indian coach
Handball referee talent hunt programme concludes
Mushfiqur advises Shukkur to show character
Vettori foresees formidability in Tiger-spinners


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft