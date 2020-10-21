Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gayle leads star imports for delayed Lanka Premier League

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

COLOMBO, OCT 20: Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite were among 23 star imports named Tuesday for the twice-postponed Lanka Premier League which will finally begin next month.
Each of the five LPL teams is allowed up to six imported players and they have until November 1 to fill any remaining slots.
West Indies' Gayle and South Africa's du Plessis are playing in the Indian Premier League which is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates.
The 23-match Twenty20 Sri Lanka tournament was originally scheduled for August but was moved to November 14 and then November 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players will have to go into quarantine for 14 days on arrival and the tournament, which will be played with no spectators, has been reduced from three to two venues -- Kandy and Hambantota -- with the final on December 13.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clock ticking on Guardiola's dreams as City chase elusive crown
Tokyo Olympics on alert for cyberattacks as alleged Russian plot revealed
Cavani swaps life on farm for Man Utd spotlight
Gayle leads star imports for delayed Lanka Premier League
Zimbabwe squad arrives in Pakistan sans Indian coach
Handball referee talent hunt programme concludes
Mushfiqur advises Shukkur to show character
Vettori foresees formidability in Tiger-spinners


Latest News
Police member crushed under covered van in Dhaka's Jatrabari
Nagorno-Karabakh fighting continues despite truce efforts
Rashford strikes late as United sink PSG again
US sees real potential to deepen ties with Bangladesh, India
Coronavirus: Manchester to move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday
Barca thump Ferencvaros
PM directs to make domestic airports suitable for night flights
BNP leaders should resign for failing in movement, polls: Quader
Vietnam faces deadly flooding disaster
AL candidates dominate local body polls
Most Read News
Does BANCOVID meet the standards for human clinical trials?
Principal, vice principals to be upgraded to 3rd grade
Samrat's charge framing hearing Nov 30; bail plea rejected
Water transport workers begin strike
Primary teachers' recruitment circular published
Food crisis and price amid covid-19 triggers grave worries
Retail price of potato now fixed at Tk 35 per kg
18 more COVID deaths reported in country
Social and economic causes of not using sanitary napkin
Nixon Chy secures 8-weeks anticipatory bail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft