Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:45 AM
Handball referee talent hunt programme concludes

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The handball referee talent hunt programme concluded today through a certificate distribution ceremony at the newly built Jamalpur handball stadium in Jamalpur.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary and Bangladesh Olympic Association's deputy secretary general Asaduzzaman Kohinoor distributed the certificates at a function as the chief guest.
A total of thirty trainees, including twelve women, took part in the referee course, organised by Bangladesh Handball Referees Association (BHRA) with an aim to create international standard handball referee in the country.
BHRA president Nurul Islam, BHRA general secretary Salahuddin, BHF member Shafiqul Islam, Jamalpur district parisad chief executive officer Khandakar Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA) handball committee's secretary Aktaruzzaman Awal and Jamalpur DSA member Anamul Haque Sarkar were also present in the certificate distribution ceremony.
After Jamalpur district, the talent hunt course will be held in Panchagarh, Kushtia and Dhaka districts in phases.
The higher training will be arranged for the selected referees from the district level to make ready to take part for the international handball referee course.   -BSS


