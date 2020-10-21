

Mushfiqur advises Shukkur to show character

"Mushfiqur Bhai tells me to show the character," Shukkur who shot into the limelight by showing some good performance in the ongoing BCB President's Cup said on Tuesday.

"I'm trying to listen to him (Mushfiqur). He speaks less but he is very inspiring. He tells me to keep the character and the on-field approach together. That's what I want to continue," he added.

And to show character and the right approach is crucial for the rise of a cricketer, which is what Shukkur knows better than anyone else.

When his batch mate like Soumya Sarkar has been playing for the national team for five years, Shukkur lost his way before regaining it through the BCB President's Cup and he wants to start from here.

"I want to do something productive for the team. I usually bat in the top-order, but here I got chance to bat at no- seven. My goal is to do something productive for the team so that I can remain undefeated in the end," he remarked.

"This tournament was very important to me. I was out of track for two years. Before that I was in high performance camp for three years. Now in this tournament I want to play according to what the team needs," he opined.

Apart from Mushfiqur Rahim, he also talked to senior players like Tamim Iqbal and others, who advised him to work hard. This is exactly what Shukkur is doing now.

"They (senior players) are telling us to work hard and keep the approach positive and to emphasize on fitness. I think everyone is doing well in competitive cricket for this," he said.

"They have been representing the national team for many years. It feels so much better to share the dressing room with them," he added. -BSS















