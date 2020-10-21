Video
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:45 AM
Vettori foresees formidability in Tiger-spinners

Nayeem, Miraz great all-round prospects across the formats

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Tigers' spin-bowling coach Daniel Vettori sees bright prospect for the national spinners Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Miraz and leggy Aminul Islam Biplob. He specially praised Nayeem and Miraz as all-rounders.
"Nayeem has been awesome, really impressive," Vettori told ESPNcricinfo. "He spins the ball, he has amazing variations and he has an amazing top spin on the ball. It is crucial. You look at what Nathan Lyon has done as a right-arm offspinner. Nayeem can look up to him and see how he releases the ball".
"Miraz has a real desire to get better and better. He again has to balance up playing Tests and one-day cricket. It is not always easy to change back and forth from conditions in Bangladesh to overseas conditions. He has the most potential as an all-rounder with his batting and fielding, which is the way he can contribute for Bangladesh," Vettori said.
Bangladesh spinners learning lot from Vettori and even they have changed their action as per instructions of Kiwi maestro. Taijul already changed his action. Admitting the efforts of his pupils Vettori said, "They are learning to bowl a different style and learning bowl on a first innings pitch. Then as the wicket deteriorates, then to bowl on a second innings pitch. You will see them improve more and more as the opportunities come. All good spinners bowl to the conditions. That's what Taijul did so well for such a long time, which is why he has such a good record. Now that those conditions are changing, they have to adapt with them, and they are willing to do that."
"I think it was all Taijul," Vettori said regarding Tajul's changed action. "I think its commitment from Taijul that he wants to be successful playing all formats around the world. Between the two of us, this is one of the ways we have identified that he can do it," he added.
"Aminul Islam played some T20 cricket and once again, he impressed me as well. I think he is another hard worker. A guy with very good variations and learning the art form. Legspin takes so long and he has come from a batting position to bowling not too bad.
Vettori, who has a series-by-series contract with the BCB and is currently in New Zealand, said that Nayeem's variations and willingness to impart spin on the ball gives him an advantage against batsman.


