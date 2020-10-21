Bangladesh U-19 team to visit England next year





According to the schedule, the series will be played in August 2021. The Bangladeshi youngsters will play a total of six ODIs. If they can play the final, the number of the matches will be seven.

The series will be organized as part of preparation for the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Bangladesh will play this World Cup as defending champions.

Bangladesh had already formed an Under-19 team in September ahead of the upcoming Youth World Cup. The team completed a four-week residential camp at the Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Prothisthan (BKSP) from August 23 to September 18.

Thereafter a final team was formed for the World Cup in terms of players' skills and talent. The members of this team will play the Tri-Nation series with cricket elite England and Australia.

"Our Under-19 team is going to England to play a three-nation series in August next year," BCB Game Development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar said.

"Apart from Bangladesh, the other two teams in the series are England and Australia. We will play a total of six matches-three matches against each two sides. And if we can qualify, we will play in the final. The schedule for the series is still in August. However, we have not yet finalized the date of the trip. You will be informed when it is final," he said.

The second phase of residential camp started in BKSP from October 1 with this newly formed Under-19 team. They were preparing for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November but the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) postponed the event last week due to ongoing Covid-19 mayhem.

However, as the Asia Cup was postponed and later two cricketers and one support staff showed corona symptoms, the BCB suspended the camp for the time being. -BSS















