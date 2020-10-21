TI-XI takes on NI-XI in unofficial semifinal today





Win of Nazmul XI will emit Tamim XI from the final while otherwise of the result will grow lots of calculations. Both Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI bags four points by virtue of two wins, but NI-XI are the table topper having higher run rates. Tamim have the lowest run rates. Greater margin win of TI-XI possibly will throw away NI-XI and thus TI-XI will face MU-XI in the final while a little-margin victory for Tamim XI's will end the journey of MU's.

Among the previous facings, Najmul XI won both the clashes against Mahmudullah XI while Mahmudullah XI defeated Tamim XI twice. Tamim XI in the contrary came out victorious against Namul XI in the first-leg round match and if fate of the game repeats like two previous games of second-leg matches, then TI-XI's win will call back the tough calculation.

Tamim Iqbal led side however, is the strongest side of the event in black and white. Skipper Tamim with junior Tamim (Tanzid Hasan Tamim) will open the innings. Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Maidul Ankon and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat jointly form a very strong batting line up. Bowling unit is even stronger combining National sharpest weapons Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam. Syed Khaled Ahmed was handy against MU-XI but Tamim's must think to bring back Shoriful Islam, who took four wickets in the previous match again Nazmul-XI.

NI-XI in the contrary are comparatively in an advantaged position but still they must be looking to come with the best combination. Beside national players namely Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhruvo, Saif Hasan and skipper Nazmul along with glowing stars Towhid Ridoy and Irfan Sukkur will definitely be the headaches for the opponent camp today.

Taskin Ahmed is going to lead the bowling side where he will get Abu Jayed Rahi, and Muqidul Islam Mugdho as his mate to throw the orbs. Nasum Ahmed did great job in the last match. He and either of Rishad Hossain or national spinner Nayeem Hasan will complete the quorum of five bowlers.















BCB President's CupTamim XI and Nazmul XI will engage in the ultimate group clash of BCB President's Cup today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. This is the decider of two finalists as well. The high voltage underlit match kicks off at 1:30pm (BST).Win of Nazmul XI will emit Tamim XI from the final while otherwise of the result will grow lots of calculations. Both Nazmul XI and Mahmudullah XI bags four points by virtue of two wins, but NI-XI are the table topper having higher run rates. Tamim have the lowest run rates. Greater margin win of TI-XI possibly will throw away NI-XI and thus TI-XI will face MU-XI in the final while a little-margin victory for Tamim XI's will end the journey of MU's.Among the previous facings, Najmul XI won both the clashes against Mahmudullah XI while Mahmudullah XI defeated Tamim XI twice. Tamim XI in the contrary came out victorious against Namul XI in the first-leg round match and if fate of the game repeats like two previous games of second-leg matches, then TI-XI's win will call back the tough calculation.Tamim Iqbal led side however, is the strongest side of the event in black and white. Skipper Tamim with junior Tamim (Tanzid Hasan Tamim) will open the innings. Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Maidul Ankon and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat jointly form a very strong batting line up. Bowling unit is even stronger combining National sharpest weapons Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam. Syed Khaled Ahmed was handy against MU-XI but Tamim's must think to bring back Shoriful Islam, who took four wickets in the previous match again Nazmul-XI.NI-XI in the contrary are comparatively in an advantaged position but still they must be looking to come with the best combination. Beside national players namely Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhruvo, Saif Hasan and skipper Nazmul along with glowing stars Towhid Ridoy and Irfan Sukkur will definitely be the headaches for the opponent camp today.Taskin Ahmed is going to lead the bowling side where he will get Abu Jayed Rahi, and Muqidul Islam Mugdho as his mate to throw the orbs. Nasum Ahmed did great job in the last match. He and either of Rishad Hossain or national spinner Nayeem Hasan will complete the quorum of five bowlers.