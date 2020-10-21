Video
FIFA Friendly in new normal

Bangladesh, Nepal face off Nov 13 and 17

36-booter initial squad announced

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Nepal national football teams will meet in two FIFA tier-one international friendly matches on 13th and 17th of November in Dhaka. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Tuesday, has announced a 36-booter initial squad ahead of these matches.
These two matches will be played at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Football authorities of the two countries had been discussing about these matches for the last few days. After everything is almost finalised, both the teams are now focusing on preparation for the matches.
A press briefing will be held to brief on everything today (Wednesday) at 3:00pm. Kazi Nabil Ahmed, BFF vice-president and chairperson of the committee on National Teams, along with coaches and other officials will join the briefing session online.
The initial squad
Custodians: Anisur Rahman, Sahidul Alam, Pappu Hossain and Ashraful Islam Rana
Defenders: Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Biswanath Ghosh, Sushanto Tripura, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Rayhan Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Arafat and SM Manjurur Rahman Manik
Midfielders: Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Kazi Tariq Raihan, Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahamed, M Ibrahim, Masuk Mia Jhonny, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Manik Hossain Molla, Rakib Hossain and Nazmul Islam Russel
Strikers: Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Tawhidul Alam Sabuj, Saad Uddin, Nabib Newaz Jiban, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Abdullah, MS Bablu and Sumon Reza.


