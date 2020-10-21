HC verdict on its rules over casino brothers’ bail today

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday set today (Wednesday) to deliver its verdict on two separate rules issued earlier, saying why expelled Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan should not be granted bail in two graft cases.

Both AL leaders were arrested in connection with casino business this year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel fixed the date after concluding hearing on the rule.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and lawyer Syed Mamun Mahbub appeared for the accused while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing of the bail petition.