Wednesday, 21 October, 2020, 10:44 AM
India keen to take part in DSCC modernization process, says envoy

Published : Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Corrispondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami meets Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday. photo : Observer

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, on Tuesday said India was to take part in the modernization process of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
DSCC press release said Vikram Kumar Doraiswami made the proposal at a courtesy call with DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban.
Following the Indian High Commissioner's proposal Sheikh Taposh requested him to submit a written proposal, said the press release.
In reply, Vikram Kumar said the detailed proposal on Safe Digital Banking, Modernization of Traffic Management to Reduce Traffic Crowd, installing of Light-Emitting Diodes (LED) street bulbs and Technological Solutions to Increase Revenue Collection would be sent as soon as possible. 
Indian High Commissioner also stressed the need for increasing cooperation among Bangladesh and Indian law years and organizing a Legal Book Fair.
Vikram Kumar said as a member of the Indian Air Force, his father took part in the 1971 Great Liberation War on behalf of the Joint Forces.
Sheikh Taposh said, "Following the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Independence Day we are going to organize Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2021. In response, the Indian High Commissioner assured all possible cooperation of making the marathon a success.


